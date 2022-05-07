Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.67. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 196,492 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

