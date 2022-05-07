Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Get Cognex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.