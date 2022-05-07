Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CGNX traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,343. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cognex by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 567,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 141,402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cognex by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.
About Cognex (Get Rating)
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
