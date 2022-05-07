Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

CGNX stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.