Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

