Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

