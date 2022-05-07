Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $135,850.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.