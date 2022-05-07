Collateral Pay Hits Market Cap of $169,757.35 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $169,757.35 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00190246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00504375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,747.47 or 1.99900668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

