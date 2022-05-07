Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Community Financial stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

