Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €175.00 ($184.21) to €150.00 ($157.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

