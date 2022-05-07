Comparing Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 24.38 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -6.87 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullinan Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullinan Oncology and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 384.97%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A -4.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (Get Rating)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

