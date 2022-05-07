Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $121.42. 2,366,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,994. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.