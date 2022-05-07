Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $503.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

