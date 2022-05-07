Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 51.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 111.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,574,000 after buying an additional 466,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.56.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

