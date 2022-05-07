Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 27,035,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,818,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.