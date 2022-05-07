Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

