Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,210,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,732,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.