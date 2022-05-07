Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,821,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,606.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,751.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

