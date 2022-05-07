Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 51.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. 3,129,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

