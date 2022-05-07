Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 83,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,460,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 6,222,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,933. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.