Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent updated its Q2 guidance to (0.21-0.19) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.79-0.73) EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,710,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,644. Confluent has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,091,907.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Confluent by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

