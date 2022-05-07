ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CNOB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

