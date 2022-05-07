Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,950,090 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $80,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 557,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 582,993 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,562,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

