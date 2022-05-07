Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises about 1.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Thomson Reuters worth $339,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after acquiring an additional 289,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 183,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

TRI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

