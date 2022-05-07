Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $133.70 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.21% of CI Financial worth $133,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. 52,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

