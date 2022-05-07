Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.85 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

