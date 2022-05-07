Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,510 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

