Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,854 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,299,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781,208. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

