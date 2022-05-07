Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 191,199 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $90.22 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

