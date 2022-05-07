Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 233,383 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233,383 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 11,165,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

