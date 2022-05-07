Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 539,578 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539,578 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Cameco worth $110,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -54.54%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.