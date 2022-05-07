Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 195,226 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.78% of TELUS worth $251,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. 3,083,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

