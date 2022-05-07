Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 7,851 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 116,056,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,519,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

