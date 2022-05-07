Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 1,747,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

