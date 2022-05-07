Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Construction Partners also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. 542,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.