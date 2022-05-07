Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Sells $354,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 30,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,670.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSS opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $297.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

