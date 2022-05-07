Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,130 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.07% of Gorman-Rupp worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $30.78. 42,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

GRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

