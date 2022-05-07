Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,793 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.90% of Dream Finders Homes worth $34,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFH. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,159 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 996,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 110,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.02. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.