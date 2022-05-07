Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of CPS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,392. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.