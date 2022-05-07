Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as low as $5.48. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 660,778 shares.

The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $252,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 942,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

