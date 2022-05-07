Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

CORT traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,307,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.