Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 16,471,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after buying an additional 2,019,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after buying an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

