Covalent Hits Market Cap of $60.48 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $60.48 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

