Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.15 ($65.43).

Shares of 1COV opened at €38.42 ($40.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 52 week low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

