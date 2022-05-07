Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.15 ($65.43).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €38.42 ($40.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Covestro has a 1 year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($63.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

