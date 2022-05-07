Cowen Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.86.

ALB traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

