Credit Suisse Group Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $224.93. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.