Credit Suisse Group Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $261.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.64.

ITW opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average is $224.93. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.