Credit Suisse Group Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

