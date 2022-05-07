Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($36.32) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.77 ($45.02).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €34.10 ($35.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

