Credits Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $4.12 million and $11,568.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

